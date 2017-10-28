MN Prep Football Roundup: Hawley, Barnesville Run Away with Playoff Wins

Nuggets and Trojans set for Section 8AA matchup.

HAWLEY, Minn. — At the high school level playoff football continues to heat up in the state of Minnesota. That is very prominent in Section 8AA.

The four teams that remain in the section have a combined five losses on the season. Top-seeded Hawley shut out fourth-seeded Warroad 48-0. Second-seeded Barnesville downed third-seeded Crookston 48-24.

With the victories on Saturday, Hawley and Barnesville will battle for the Section 8 title on Friday at the FargoDome with a trip to the State tournament on the line.