MPX Fitness Raises Money for Breast Cancer Patient

head games salon originally raised money, but it was then stolen

FARGO, N.D. — A donation jar to raise money for a Fargo woman with breast cancer was stolen from Head Games Salon last August.

Now the salon’s neighbor, MPX Fitness, is offering a helping hand.

At the end of June, Brenda Syster woke up in the middle of the night after feeling a sharp pain. Knowing something wasn’t right, she decided to see her doctor.

“They started with an examination, and then a mammogram, an ultrasound, and ultimately a biopsy to confirm it was breast cancer,” Syster said.

Syster owns the space where Head Games Salon is located.

When employees heard the news, they decided to start a donation jar for Syster, but in August, the jar was stolen.

“Anytime there’s a donation box, it’s for a cause. It’s not just fun money so it’s just a little bit sad like why would somebody do that,” Syster said.

The salon’s neighboring business, MPX Fitness, decided to get involved.

The gym partnered with Barbot Boxing to offer a free kickboxing class to raise donations for Syster.

“I have been on bedrest – hospital bedrest – so I know what it’s like when medical expenses start adding up, and anytime in the community that you can help someone out, that’s really what it’s all about,” MPX Fitness owner Mariah Prussia said.

Syster says the act of kindness has already lifted her spirits.

“(Prussia) could have just donated money to breast cancer, she didn’t have to do anything at all,” Syster said. “The fact that she chose to do this and she did this for me is wonderful.”

It doesn’t stop there. Syster’s longtime friend, Darcie Wahl, started a GoFundMe Page for her. It’s already raised more than $3,500.

“She’s going to ring the bell and hopefully she’ll have a good month of feeling better before she has her surgery and so I’m looking forward to celebrating that with her,” Wahl said.

Anyone who wants to help Syster can bring donations to MPX Fitness.