ND Prep Football Roundup: West Fargo Rolls to Semis

Minot scored 66 points, and won of course

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Class AAA football playoffs opened up on Friday with a pair of games in the city of West Fargo. At West Fargo high, the top seeded Packers took down Bismarck Legacy 49-7 to advance to the state semifinals.

At Sheyenne high school, second-seeded Sheyenne fell to Minot in a game that saw little defense 66-37. In the other two Class AAA playoff games, Bismarck Century defeated Fargo Davies 24-21 on a last-second field goal. Bismarck downed Fargo South 42-15.

State Semifinals: Minot takes on Century. Bismarck takes on West Fargo.