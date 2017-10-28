Red River Valley Scarecrow Garden Offers Alternative to Trick-Or-Treating

organizers got the idea when they saw it in nashville

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Anyone looking for an alternative to trick-or-treating can check out the Red River Valley Scarecrow Garden.

More than 30 businesses, community organizations and other people created scarecrows which look like some familiar faces.

Activities for kids include face painting, a penny in the straw pile and lawn dice.

Vendors are also at the garden to sell some favorite fall items like scarves and homemade spices and jams.

“This is our first time doing this,” Brian Fueer said. “This is something that we ran across about a year or so ago down in Nashville and we thought wow what a wonderful idea to get our community involved.

I just like seeing all the unique scarecrows and I love seeing the kids come out.”

The garden will also be open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Trollwood Performing Arts Center.