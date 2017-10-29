Reports of Shots Fired in a South Fargo Neighborhood

Officers are still early in the investigation of this case, but some neighbors claim they saw it all

FARGO, ND — Police responded to a report of gunshots in a South Fargo neighborhood which led to a chase at around 2:30 this afternoon.

Several witnesses said two gunshots were fired near 1510 East Gateway Circle in south Fargo.

The shots reportedly came from inside a vehicle which fled on East Gate Drive.

A police sergeant told us a traffic stop was made in West Fargo and multiple people connected to this incident were taken into custody.

One neighbor who heard the shots tells us he’s not surprised this happened in his neighborhood.

“We see cops at these apartment buildings all the time,” said a nearby neighbor, Zach Phillips. “Frankly it’s not surprising. It’s not the greatest place to live but it’s an interesting area because we got heavy residential area over here right next to light residential area.”

At this time, authorities believe nobody was hurt.

Police are still investigating what happened.