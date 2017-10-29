Cox Suspended First Half of Upcoming SDSU Game

Freshman linebacker called for targeting in Saturday's win over UNI.

FARGO, N.D. — Although the Bison won on Saturday against UNI, they still suffered a bit of a loss. Freshman standout linebacker Jabrill Cox was called for targeting on a hit late in the second half and is suspended by the NCAA for the first half of this week’s upcoming game with South Dakota State.

The defense did hold UNI to just seven points in the second half despite Cox’s ejection. Despite the overall positive result on Saturday, NDSU can’t help but be upset with the call on the freshman.

“Unfortunately it is what it is,” Head Coach Chris Klieman said. “It will hurt for the first half, but it is no different than getting a guy injured. The next guy has to step up. Nobody is going to feel sorry for the bison. We’ll have a heck of a plan and be ready to go. In the intent of the rule, I don’t think it is targeting. I’m frustrated.”