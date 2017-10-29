Farmer Run Over And Dragged By Chisel Plow

His Body Was Found Sunday Morning After The Man Didn't Return Home Saturday Night

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A Douglas County, Minnesota farmer is dead after being run over by a chisel plow and dragged.

Authorities were called Sunday morning to a farm in Farwell after the man didn’t return home after working alone in the field Saturday night.

Deputies searched the farm and found the man’s body which had been run over by the chisel plow and dragged.

His tractor was found stuck in a ditch.

The man’s name will be released once his family has been notified.

The accident is under investigation.