Farmer Run Over And Dragged By Chisel Plow

From Being a Felon to Gaining a Future
FARGO, ND -- Eric Bridges was left homeless last year after getting out of prison. To get his life together, he turned to resources in the metro including the United Way and the Lakes and…
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A Douglas County, Minnesota farmer is dead after being run over by a chisel plow and dragged.
Authorities were called Sunday morning to a farm in Farwell after the man didn’t return home after working alone in the field Saturday night.
Deputies searched the farm and found the man’s body which had been run over by the chisel plow and dragged.
His tractor was found stuck in a ditch.
The man’s name will be released once his family has been notified.
The accident is under investigation.