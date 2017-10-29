Men Caught In The Middle Of Robbing Cenex

Both Men Are In Custody And Face Robbery Charges

GRAND FORKS, ND — Two men who were attempting to rob Cenex on South Washington Street in Grand Forks were caught in the act by police.

They were alerted to the store by a hold up alarm around 5:50 Friday night.

Police took 25-year-old Mussa Bawazer of East Grand Forks and 20-year-old Ahmed Salim of Grand Forks into custody.

They say one of the men threatened the clerk that he had a weapon and would use it.

They attempted to take an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise before being caught.

The men are jailed and face robbery charges.