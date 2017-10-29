Men Caught In The Middle Of Robbing Cenex

From Being a Felon to Gaining a Future
FARGO, ND -- Eric Bridges was left homeless last year after getting out of prison. To get his life together, he turned to resources in the metro including the United Way and the Lakes and…
GRAND FORKS, ND — Two men who were attempting to rob Cenex on South Washington Street in Grand Forks were caught in the act by police.
They were alerted to the store by a hold up alarm around 5:50 Friday night.
Police took 25-year-old Mussa Bawazer of East Grand Forks and 20-year-old Ahmed Salim of Grand Forks into custody.
They say one of the men threatened the clerk that he had a weapon and would use it.
They attempted to take an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise before being caught.
The men are jailed and face robbery charges.