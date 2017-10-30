Arrests Made in Fargo Drive-By Shooting

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police make an arrest in a weekend “drive-by shooting”.

Officers were called to the area near 1500 East Gateway Circle South Sunday afternoon.

Two vehicles were involved, a white passenger car and a red sports utility vehicle.

Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene and recovered two spent handgun casings.

Eventually, the red SUV ended up in West Fargo near 9 St. E., just north of the interstate.

Fargo officers assisted West Fargo PD on the traffic stop, taking three suspects into custody.

During the stop, the other people involved in this incident showed up at a local walk-in clinic.

Officers located the handgun believed to be used in the shooting inside the red SUV stopped in West Fargo.

In addition, the ammunition for the handgun matched the casings at the scene of the shooting.

Interviews with suspects, witnesses, and victims lead officers to believe the incident was a set-up robbery over drugs.

The suspects allegedly conspired to order a large amount of drugs from a buyer, who was determined to be the victim in the drive-by shooting.

They met at a nearby shopping center, where one of the suspects got into the car with the victim.

The suspect allegedly pulled a handgun on the victim demanding he hand over all his drugs.

There was a struggle over the handgun.

Eventually, the fight was broken up allowing the victim drive away in his white car.

The suspects chased the victim in their red SUV.

The chase ended up on East Gateway Cir. S., where there was another confrontation in which shots were fired at the victim.

Oscar Kayee, 26 YOA, residing in West Fargo, and Ryan N. Kitch, 21 YOA, with no permanent address were arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Attempted Murder, both class A felonies. The charges may be amended by the Cass County State’s Attorney at a later time.

FARGO, ND — Police responded to a report of gunshots in a South Fargo neighborhood which led to a chase at around 2:30 this afternoon.

Several witnesses said two gunshots were fired near 1510 East Gateway Circle in south Fargo.

The shots reportedly came from inside a vehicle which fled on East Gate Drive.

A police sergeant told us a traffic stop was made in West Fargo and multiple people connected to this incident were taken into custody.

One neighbor who heard the shots tells us he’s not surprised this happened in his neighborhood.

“We see cops at these apartment buildings all the time,” said a nearby neighbor, Zach Phillips. “Frankly it’s not surprising. It’s not the greatest place to live but it’s an interesting area because we got heavy residential area over here right next to light residential area.”

At this time, authorities believe nobody was hurt.

Police are still investigating what happened.