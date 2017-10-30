Ask Danny: Picking Out Paint

It's not just color you'll have to choose.
When it comes to a job as labor-intensive as painting your home’s interior, the choices seem endless. From choosing between various shades and hues to settling on a particular brand, the myriad options can be daunting.

But while a lot of it comes down to personal aesthetic preferences, there’s one element of painting that you don’t want to mess up, and that’s finish. Let Danny Lipford paint you the big picture on how to choose a paint texture in this week’s Ask Danny.

