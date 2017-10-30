Boy Injured After Accidental Shooting in Polk County

The boy was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with non-life threatening injuries

FISHER, Minn. — An accidental shooting injured a boy in Polk County, Minnesota over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office responded to the shooting Saturday morning around 11 in rural Fisher.

They say a juvenile male was accidentally shot by another juvenile male with a small caliber rifle.

The boy was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.