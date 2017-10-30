Boy Injured After Accidental Shooting in Polk County
FISHER, Minn. — An accidental shooting injured a boy in Polk County, Minnesota over the weekend.
The sheriff’s office responded to the shooting Saturday morning around 11 in rural Fisher.
They say a juvenile male was accidentally shot by another juvenile male with a small caliber rifle.
The boy was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.