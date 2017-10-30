Great Plains Food Bank Helps Kids in Need with Backpack Program

they help provide meals to kids in free and reduced-cost school lunch programs on the weekend

FARGO, ND — Every year, more than 30,000 kids rely on free and reduced-cost school lunches.

When kids aren’t in school on the weekends, Great Plains Food Bank has their backpack program to provide them enough food.

The program is offered year round, and volunteers can come fill backpacks every Monday and Tuesday.

One of NDSU’s arts and humanities classes took time out of their day to help fill some of the backpacks with graham crackers and canned foods.

“Our backpack program is extremely popular and that’s both good and bad, you know?” said Jared Slinde, who is with Great Plains Food Bank. “It’s certainly good that we’re able to help out with something that’s really needed and that bad part is it’s in such high demand.”

In 2016, the food bank provided more than 160,000 backpacks to kids in need.