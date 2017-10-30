ND Tax Commissioner Gets Suspended Jail Sentence for DUI

His blood-alcohol level was .20, more than twice the legal limit for driving
TJ Nelson

MANDAN, ND — North Dakota’s Tax Commissioner has pleaded guilty to drunk driving.

Ryan Rauschenberger was arrested late last month by the North Dakota Highway Patrol in Mandan.

His blood-alcohol level was .20, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Under a plea agreement, Rauschenberger was given a suspended jail sentence and put on probation for one year.

During the 2014 campaign he took a leave of absence and entered alcohol treatment.

Related Post

North Dakota Opioid Deaths on the Rise
Click It or Ticket Campaign Ends with 2,124 Citati...
Fire Officials: Be Careful with Smoking Materials
FBI Hopes for New Leads in North Dakota Murder Cas...

You Might Like