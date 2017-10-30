NDSU Celebrates Annual Lighting of Wood-Fired Kiln

NDSU Visual Arts Department Lights Their Wood-Fire Kiln With the Help of the Fargo Fire Department

FARGO, ND — NDSU celebrated the first lighting of their wood-fired kiln of the school year.

The Fargo Fire Department assisted in lighting the kiln.

It was designed and built by the Visual Arts faculty members and students.

The program emphasizes using local materials such as clay from Hebron, North Dakota and wood from local scraps.

This kiln is unique because most art programs around the country use electric and not wood-fired kilns.

“What happens with the wood is that the ash flies up and then settles on the pots and it makes its own glaze on the pottery,” said NDSU Associate Professor, David Swenson. “It’s a very unique process that you can’t get any other way.”

Firing and monitoring the wood–fired kiln offers a hands on learning experience for students.