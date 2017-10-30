Olympic Aquatic Center in West Fargo Prepares for Opening

The pool used for Olympic trials in 2016 was moved from Omaha all the way to West Fargo

FARGO, ND — A swimming pool used in the 2016 Olympic trials is getting ready to open in West Fargo.

The Hulbert Aquatic Center, attached to the south end of L.E. Berger Elementary, will be used for open swim and competitions.

They were pouring in concrete earlier this year.

Now they’re pouring in water.

“They transported it up here and we reassembled it,” said Chad Day, director of the Hulbert Aquatics Center. “Now it is what you see today.”

Piece by piece, a professional swimming pool fit for an athlete was moved across state borders, from Omaha to West Fargo.

“A generous philanthropy group called UP Aquatics purchased the pool for us and donated it to the school district,”Day said.

For director Chad Day, this is a way to give his love for swimming to all reaches of the FM Area.

He said the passion started small back in his younger years.

“After I graduated high school, I started coaching the local club team,” Day said. “Did that, fell in love with it. I’m here now to continue teaching people that love water.”

After they put in the final touches, the 32 lane pool gets its grand opening on November 30th.

MSUM and Concordia will have a swim meet the following weekend.

Two Olympians will host a swim clinic for kids on December 3rd.

Open swimming and a slew of underwater events begin later this winter.

“Swim lessons, log rolling classes, floating yoga, stand-up paddle boarding, thing like that,” Day said. “We’re going to just try to offer a lot of out of the ordinary aquatic classes just to get people more excited about aquatics.”

Day said he even got to try it out before the big opening.

“I actually came in last night, stuck my foot in and it was about 60 degrees, so I got right out,” he said with a laugh. “I plan on doing a couple belly flops of the diving boards and just having some fun.”

Parents interested in taking their kids to the swim clinic on December 3rd are asked to register ahead of time.