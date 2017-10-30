One Hurt, Two Arrested in Drug-Fueled Drive-By Shooting in Fargo

FARGO, ND — One person was hurt and two people were arrested in a drive-by shooting involving a drug deal gone bad.

Police arrested 26-year-old Oscar Kayee of West Fargo and 21-year-old Ryan Kitch, who has no permanent address, for conspiracy to commit attempted murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police say the men pulled a gun on a drug dealer Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a shopping center.

There was a struggle over the gun and the dealer drove off.

Shots were fired at the dealer in the 1500 block of East Gateway Circle.

The suspects fled but were stopped and arrested in West Fargo.

Police say one of the suspects confessed and implicated another person in the incident.

The victim was treated for injuries suffered in the scuffle and was not shot.

Police have not released the victim’s name.