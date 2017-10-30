Sanford Health HealthCare Accessories Hosts Costume Contest for Kids

Parents said this is a great way to celebrate Halloween without facing the usual negative stigmas

FARGO, ND — Several monsters, characters and superheroes competed in a costume contest for physically challenged children.

The annual Halloween Costume Party at Sanford Health HealthCare Accessories was attended by hundreds of families.

Kids marched in a costume parade, enjoyed snacks and spent time surrounded by people who understand their disability.

A mother told us when she takes her son to the event, they don’t have to worry about negative stigmas.

“My son Alan has autism,” said Tammy Boje Raebeck, mother of one of the costume contest participants. “It seems like every place that has a Halloween activity going on is not as accepting as this place. So if he screams or is just having his own kind of fun, everyone welcomes it.”

Judges decided all contestants earned a score of ten out of ten and gave everyone winning prizes.