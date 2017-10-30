Thank You All for Your Generosity for Real Men Wear Pink!

A special viewer in Breckenridge, Jack Thompson, gave $330!
TJ Nelson
Cass County Electric Raised $620 for TJ's Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.

 

FARGO, ND — We are in the final hours of TJ’s “Real Men Wear Pink” breast cancer campaign and he’s hit his goal!

A huge “Thank You” to the great people at Cass County Electric.

They wore pink on Friday and raised an amazing $620 for the campaign!

A special viewer in Breckenridge, Jack Thompson, gave $330!

KVRR co-workers raised another $70 with KVRR Pink Out Day last Friday.

Thank you to the anonymous givers who helped push TJ past his goal of $2,500!

You know who you are and thank you!

The overall American Cancer Society fundraiser is still a few thousand dollars short and you can help by donating to my campaign until Tuesday night by clicking here.

Related Post

Berkshire Hathaway Holds Sunshine Kids Charity Gol...
Spare Coats? Give Them to Kids in Need Through KVR...
Fargo Police are Investigating a Theft of Money
West Fargo’s Moton Moves One Step Closer to ...

You Might Like