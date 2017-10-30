Thank You All for Your Generosity for Real Men Wear Pink!

A special viewer in Breckenridge, Jack Thompson, gave $330!

Cass County Electric Raised $620 for TJ's Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.

FARGO, ND — We are in the final hours of TJ’s “Real Men Wear Pink” breast cancer campaign and he’s hit his goal!

A huge “Thank You” to the great people at Cass County Electric.

They wore pink on Friday and raised an amazing $620 for the campaign!

KVRR co-workers raised another $70 with KVRR Pink Out Day last Friday.

Thank you to the anonymous givers who helped push TJ past his goal of $2,500!

You know who you are and thank you!

The overall American Cancer Society fundraiser is still a few thousand dollars short and you can help by donating to my campaign until Tuesday night by clicking here.