Additional Officers Placed at Lincoln High School After Gun Threat

the school got an anonymous tip on monday about the threat

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — Some students at Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls have already called out of classes tomorrow because of a gun threat the school received for November 1.

The Thief River Falls Police Department always has a school resource officer in the school but they’ve added more officers throughout the day for both today and tomorrow.

The school added safety features during a remodel in 2012.

Police and school officials say they are not sure how credible the threat is but they are taking as many precautions as possible.

“You need to take these threats, even if they’re not very credible, you still have to give them some thought because God forbid that someone would really carry something like this out,” said Thief River Falls Police Chief Dick Wittenberg.

“We understand that this creates varying levels of anxiety for parents and we will do our very best to make sure that kids are safe and staff are safe,” said Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom.

Bergstrom says if anyone has any information, contact the police department.