Big Junior Class Set to Lead UND Women’s Basketball Team

UND defending Big Sky regular season champions.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND women’s basketball will also defend a big sky title like the men. The Fighting Hawks women’s team fell in the conference tournament and received a women’s NIT bid last season.

This years North Dakota team has just one senior in Chastity Franklin. UND is turning to her and the nine juniors on the team to lead the Fighting Hawks.

Head coach Travis Brewster says he wants to forget about last season’s success and embrace the 2017 season.

“The biggest thing for us right now is to clear our mechanism and get ourselves ready for this season,” Brewster said. “Last year is over and we gotta put that behind us. This group has done a tremendous job in my opinion of focusing on that. The leadership obviously is different now. Our upper class men were more of a ‘bouja’ role last year. It is all about if we can get it done.”

One of the juniors that will help lead the team this season is Fallyn Freiji.

“We talked a lot and met a lot as upper class men and just how we envision this season going,” Freiji said. “We felt like we needed to be the leaders up until practice time and coach brew took over some of that for us. I think we definitely put a lot of pressure on ourselves to make sure we were there.”