Grand Forks Woman Sentenced in Flying J Murder

GRAND FORKS, ND — A Grand Forks woman has been sentenced for her role in a murder at the Flying J Truck Stop in Grand Forks.

U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson sentenced 32-year-old Krystal Feist to 30 years in prison to be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Feist and Modesto Torrez were charged with the March 2016 murder of Austin Forsman in the Flying J parking lot.

The investigation resulted in the indictment of 13 conspirators in connection with a meth ring in Grand Forks.

Torrez is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1.