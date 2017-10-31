Kennedy Elementary Students Host Living Wax Museum

FARGO, ND — Third grade students at Kennedy Elementary School are taking Halloween to the next level with a Living Wax Museum.

Each student has researched an individual of their voice and has written a biography to read for their character.

The students were dressed up, head to toe, with accessories who resemble their person.

Students not only had the chance to research someone’s life, but are now getting the chance to step into their shoes and show the audience what they have learned.

“Telling your parents about how much you’ve researched,” said third grader Beckett Gigsca. “Looking online and trying to find out what to buy.”

“Be whoever you want and you get to celebrate who somebody else is and if people push our buttons then we get to tell information about our person,” said third grader Audree Roscoe.

Many of the students were going trick or treating in their costumes from the wax museum.