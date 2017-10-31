Local Businesses Searching for Potential Hires this Holiday Season

The number of job openings has decreased in Cass County this year but employees are still needed

FARGO, ND — It may still be October, but the holiday season is just around the corner and stores are getting prepared.

With all the chaos of purchasing gifts and goodies for your friends and families do local businesses have enough staff to get by?

“Christmas is our, and for any retailer, this is the big one and it’s so important to have your staff, have them trained and ready to go,” said Carol Widman Kennedy, owner of Carol Widman’s Candy Co.

Local business owners, like Widman, say hiring for the season is never easy.

“It’s always a challenge, although I have to say this year has been easier,” Widman said.

“Realizing that you’re probably going to have to hire someone that this is going to be their second job,” said Carey Fry, a manager at Job Service ND.

“We have people that are retired, a lot of retirees,” Widman said. “I have people that are college students and I have people that are working another job.”

The holiday season is the perfect time to bring different people from the area together.

Many local business owners say without the help of the community, they wouldn’t be able to survive and thrive in the metro.

“I like to support the local because if you don’t support them, they won’t be there,” Widman said.

“Flexibility is going to be key to offer that employee flexibility and hours that are outside of what the norm is so they can work after their regular work hours,” Fry said.

Although the holidays are a hectic time for businesses, some may need the help in the long run.

“We have a need for extra after Christmas because we essentially end up with nothing as far as candy it’s all gone,” Widman said.

Although it’s been tough, this holiday season is looking better than the past.

“This is the best year so far that I’ve had in quite a while. I’m real thankful for that,” Widman said.

The job openings for sales related jobs has decreased from 491 last year to 312 this year.