Minnesota Man Dead After Crash in Grant County

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed on impact

GRANT COUNTY, Minn. — A Sebeka man is dead after a fatal crash in west-central Minnesota’s Grant County.

Two semis collided Monday morning at the intersection of Highway’s 59 and 27, just south of Barrett.

The state patrol says one of the trucks started to cross Highway 59 and pulled out in front of the second truck.

That driver tried to stop but struck the other semi.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed on impact.

The man killed was identified as Joseph Hensel of Sebeka.

The other driver, from Missouri, was not hurt.