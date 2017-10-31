Money Talks: Treats Or Tricks In the Market

Don't let your financial future get T-Pd.

It’s been a wild warmup to Halloween in the headlines when it comes to financial news. It’s a good time to be a tech stock, particularly if you’re Amazon, and the news about a possible tax reform plan coming out of Washington got quite a few people excited.

But nothing was as dramatic as the big revelation about indictments in the Russia affair, and it’s not entirely clear where that news will drive the stock market.

Legacy Wealth Management’s Brady Brunsvold donned his fortune-teller’s turban and sat down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio to predict whether the market will keep handing out treats or has a few tricks up its sleeves in this week’s Money Talks.