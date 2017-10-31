NDSU RB Dunn out 4-6 Weeks with Torn Labrum

Lance Dunn leads the FCS with 12 rushing touchdowns on the season

FARGO, N.D. — More bad news on the injury front for North Dakota State as Chris Klieman announced Monday running back Lance Dunn will miss 4-6 weeks with a torn Labrum.

Dunn is the team’s leading rusher and has 12 rushing touchdowns on the season. That’s the top mark in the FCS.

Klieman decided to pull the redshirt from freshman Seth Wilson to fill in as the team’s No. 3 back behind Bruce Anderson and Ty Brooks.

“Everybody has to rise up, and that’s kinda the story of what Bison football has always been, in particular in the last couple of years with the injuries,” Klieman said. “We have to design a plan so that the backs we have available know what they’re doing and can complement each other.”