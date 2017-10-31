NDSU RB Dunn out 4-6 Weeks with Torn Labrum

Lance Dunn leads the FCS with 12 rushing touchdowns on the season
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — More bad news on the injury front for North Dakota State as Chris Klieman announced Monday running back Lance Dunn will miss 4-6 weeks with a torn Labrum.

Dunn is the team’s leading rusher and has 12 rushing touchdowns on the season. That’s the top mark in the FCS.

Klieman decided to pull the redshirt from freshman Seth Wilson to fill in as the team’s No. 3 back behind Bruce Anderson and Ty Brooks.

“Everybody has to rise up, and that’s kinda the story of what Bison football has always been, in particular in the last couple of years with the injuries,” Klieman said. “We have to design a plan so that the backs we have available know what they’re doing and can complement each other.”

 

Related Post

DeLuca Disruptive on Defense for NDSU in the Win o...
Sertic, VanDomelen Receive All-Region Honors
NDSU’s Lind Picks up National Player of the ...
College Baseball: NDSU Splits Doubleheader with SD...

You Might Like

Threat Tightens Security at Thief River Falls School

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MINN. (KTRF) -  A threat of violence at Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, Minnesota has district officials and police on alert. School Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom says the threat may not be credible, but he says…