Students Participate in Halloween Themed S.T.E.A.M. Activities

Fourth Grade Students at Ed Clapp Elementary School Participate in Halloween S.T.E.A.M. Activities

FARGO, ND — One local elementary school used Halloween to teach students more about their S.T.E.A.M curriculum.

S.T.E.A.M stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

Fourth graders at Ed Clapp Elementary School participated in number of different activities.

They included a pumpkin tower challenge, candy corn catapults and a floating peeps challenge among others.

“S.T.E.A.M. is an avenue to teach those 21st Century skills that employers and people in general need to use in their adult life,” said Susan Clark, who is a fourth grade teacher at Ed Clapp Elementary School.

The activities focused on their engineering and design skills, but also worked on communicating, collaborating, being creative and critical thinking.