Thinking Green: All Fired Up About Littering

It's a burning problem.

Littering isn’t just unlovely. It’s also a behavior that contaminates, with trash and toxins, our green spaces, our streets, our waterways, and our wild animals’ diets.

And you’ll never believe how high a percentage of the total litter on Planet Earth is comprised of one of the smallest, most easily-discarded types of trash.

Danny Lipford is smoking mad about littering in this week’s Thinking Green.