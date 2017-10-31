Threat Tightens Security at Thief River Falls School

School Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom says the threat may not be credible, but he says they're not taking any chances.

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MINN. (KTRF) – A threat of violence at Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, Minnesota has district officials and police on alert.

He says the comments about someone armed coming to the high school Wednesday to do “harm” were overheard and reported to school staff.

Parents were notified of the threat Monday night. Police Chief Dick Wittenberg says security has been stepped up at the school