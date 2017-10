Traffic Open Again After Work for the FM Diversion Project

A judge ordered a stop to the work earlier this fall

HORACE, ND — Traffic is once again flowing on Cass County 17 south of Horace.

A temporary bypass road reconnecting traffic on the highway has been completed and the road has been reopened.

It was closed earlier this summer as work started on the FM Diversion Project.

A judge ordered a stop to the work earlier this fall.

The bypass is temporary, and the final alignment of the road will have to be determined in the future.