UND Football Hoping to Carry ‘Spark’ to Southern Utah

UND scored a defensive touchdown, special teams touchdown in win over PSU.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The word ‘positive’ is the buzz in Grand Forks as UND’s football team got a very positive result this past Saturday with a win out at Portland State. A defensive touchdown and a special teams touchdown really helped them secure that victory over the PSU Vikings.

“We’ve been looking for sparks and it helps a lot to get those sparks from our big players like John [Santiago],” Defensive back Jordan Canady said. “We need him to step up and make big time plays. I’m looking forward to the challenge again. It’s gonna be big.”

Head coach Bubba Schweigert was happy with how hard his team played on Saturday.

“When you play hard eventually things will go your way. We’ve been playing hard,” Schweigert said. “We felt like we needed to make teams drive the football. We needed to tackle better when we had opportunities to get teams for a loss. That is really what set up some of those plays were quarterback sacks. Backing them up in their own end. Winning the field position battle. Then you have opportunities to make those kinds of plays. It was good to see our guys play down hill, play on the balls of their feet and get after it.”

There is still a tough two weeks left for UND taking on Southern Utah and Eastern Washington. Two teams that are at the top of the Big Sky Conference.