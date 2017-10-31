UND Men’s Basketball Aims to Replicate Last Season’s Success

UND defending regular season and conference tournament champions.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND men’s basketball has a tall task this season. The Fighting Hawks will look to defend their conference title from 2016-17. North Dakota made its first trip to the NCAA tournament as a 15-seed falling to Arizona in the opening round.

The Hawks return Cortez Seales and Big Sky preseason all-conference guard Geno Crandall. On top of the returners, North Dakota welcomes seven newcomers to the program.

Head coach Brian Jones says the team is still working on meshing together as the season nears.

“We got seven new faces embracing the language, the style of play. It is new,” Jones said. “As I say ‘we got our training wheels on still.’ we probably still will have them on through half of non-conference play as guys get comfortable with their new teammates, new style and their new surroundings.”

UND will look for a lot of its production from Junior Guard Geno Crandall.

“I think there is pressure to perform and do as good as last year,” Crandall said. “At the same time we all know that we’re only going to be as good as we can be with this group. It’s not too much about what we did last year or what we’ve done in the past. We just gotta come out everyday and do our best each and every day and win as much as we can.”