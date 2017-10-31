University of South Dakota Football Players Accused of Raping Woman

The university suspended all three players for last Saturday's game against Southern Illinois for unspecified violations of team rules
TJ Nelson

VERMILLION, SD — Police say two University of South Dakota football players burst into a bedroom and sexually assaulted a woman who was having consensual sex with another teammate.

An affidavit by police in Vermillion shows the alleged October 22 attack happened at an off-campus residence that suspects Danny Rambo and Dale Williamson share with teammate Adam Harris.

Rambo was charged Monday with felony rape and Williamson with felony attempted rape.

Harris has not been charged in the attack.

The university suspended all three players for last Saturday’s game against Southern Illinois for unspecified violations of team rules.

The president of the university says the school is assisting police following the “very troubling accusation.”

Related Post

High Risk Sex Offender with New Address in Moorhea...
NDSU Football Prepping for First Game of the 2018 ...
Lincoln Elementary Students Learn How Not to Burn
Alexandria Community Ready to Support Local Teen R...

You Might Like

Investigators Determine Cause of Arthur's Barn Fire

  ARTHUR, ND -- Investigators have new information on the fire that destroyed a popular spot near Arthur. An electrical malfunction has been determined as the cause of a fire that destroyed a popular entertainment venue in rural Cass County.…

Minnesota Man Dead After Crash in Grant County

  GRANT COUNTY, Minn. -- A Sebeka man is dead after a fatal crash in west-central Minnesota's Grant County. Two semis collided Monday morning at the intersection of Highway's 59 and 27, just south of Barrett. The state patrol says…