University of South Dakota Football Players Accused of Raping Woman

1/2 Danny Rambo

2/2 Dale Williamson

VERMILLION, SD — Police say two University of South Dakota football players burst into a bedroom and sexually assaulted a woman who was having consensual sex with another teammate.

An affidavit by police in Vermillion shows the alleged October 22 attack happened at an off-campus residence that suspects Danny Rambo and Dale Williamson share with teammate Adam Harris.

Rambo was charged Monday with felony rape and Williamson with felony attempted rape.

Harris has not been charged in the attack.

The university suspended all three players for last Saturday’s game against Southern Illinois for unspecified violations of team rules.

The president of the university says the school is assisting police following the “very troubling accusation.”