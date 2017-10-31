University of Utah Shooting Suspect Tied to Alexandria, Minnesota

SALT LAKE CITY — The man accused of shooting a student at the University of Utah has ties to Alexandria, Minnesota.

Police arrested 24-year-old Austin Boutain for shooting Chen Wei Guo during a carjacking near Red Butte Gardens in Salt Lake City.

Boutain’s wife, Kathleen, was injured in the incident and received medical attention.

She is also in custody.

She told authorities her husband assaulted her before running to the Red Butte Canyon area and shooting Guo.

Police say Boutain has a criminal history in a number of other states and is most recently wanted in Colorado.

“We’ve discovered through our investigation that Mr. and Mrs. Boutain, the two involved parties from last night’s altercation, are also wanted out of Golden, Colorado for a homicide that occurred there within the last three to five days,” said University of Utah Chief of Police, Dale Brophy.

Austin Boutain is the brother of Hunter Boutain.

You might remember our stories on Hunter back in 2015.

The 14-year-old boy from Alexandria developed a rare brain infection after swimming in Lake Minnewaska and died.

It was later determined that Hunter did not die from a water parasite, but instead from a bacterial disease.