Walmart Parts Ways with Danskin Brand Products

The retail giant is cutting ties with Danskin brand products in their stores nationwide
Erin Wencl

 

NATIONAL — Walmart is saying goodbye to one of the nation’s oldest dance and athletic brands.

The retail giant is cutting ties with Danskin brand products in their stores nationwide.

After Walmart officials made the announcement, Danskin’s parent company, Iconix Brand Group took a direct hit on Wall Street, with shares tumbling 62 percent.

Danskin has been making products for the last 135 years.

They include athletic pants, shorts, shirts and dancewear for adults, teens and young children.

