Wildlife Officials Say Recent Coyote Sighting Should Not Be Cause for Alarm

ND Fish & Game says that homeowners should keep an eye on their pets when they go outside

FARGO, N.D. — People are concerned for their safety after seeing a coyote in a south Fargo neighborhood.

The coyote was spotted in the Woodhaven development, which is near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 45th Street South.

North Dakota Game and Fish says that seeing coyotes and other wildlife is not uncommon as the metro expands.

Biologist Doug Leier says that people need to be vigilant and don’t leave pets unattended outside.

“The best thing that you can do is to try not to disturb it and to give it some space, and if the animal is acting in an aggressive fashion, that’s when you pick up the phone and call local law enforcement,” said Doug Leier, biologist with North Dakota Game & Fish.

Leier says coyotes wander into more urban areas to hunt for their usual prey like rabbits and mice.