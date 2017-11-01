App of the Week: Share Your Photos

Francie Black has an app that makes it easier to send those pics to all your loved ones

If you have a soccer game, bridal shower, or family reunion and everyone wants to share their photos, the “Share your Photos” App provides a central location for the group to view, download and print pictures.

Log into the app to either “Create an Event”, “Join an event” or view “My Events”.

When you create an event, invite friends, family or other event participants through SMS Invite or Email within the app.

Invited friends can add images for everyone to see.

Tap the desired pictures and choose to either download

images or go the Print Shop to create photo prints, books and more.

You can even upload photos from your DSLR camera to your event space using the web app on your PC.

For direct download links and info on this week’s giveaway visit www.techtangotoday.com