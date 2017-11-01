BIG 98.7, D&S Beverages, Corwin Auto Raise Funds for Essentia Health’s Fargo Cancer Center

FARGO, ND — Cancer patients in the metro will be seeing the benefit from the funds raised during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

BIG 98.7, D&S Beverages and Corwin Auto have been working all month long to raise money for the Essentia Health-Fargo Cancer Center.

BIG 98.7 and Corwin Auto collected bras and donated money for each bra collected.

D&S Beverages sold pink beer and Michelob ULTRA to raise funds.

Over $21,000 was raised for the foundation.

“There are a lot of different challenges that people are facing and what can we do to help,” said Sue Omdalen, who is the director of development for the Essentia Health Regional Foundation. “We work real closely to the cancer center to find out what we can do and with these dollars we have them so we can do that.”

The money raised can pay for over 500 gas cards, hotel stays for patients, and add resources to the library.

All bras that are in good shape will be donated to a local shelter.