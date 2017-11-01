F-M Public Health Groups Collaborate on Mental Health Initiative

The focus of today's seminar was to help attendees locate recovery services

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo-Cass Public Health hosted a seminar to help the public connect with mental health resources.

It is a part of a larger initiative and sponsored by the public health departments of both Cass and Clay Counties.

The meeting brought together nearly a hundred people seeking resources on recovery after suffering a mental illness.

County officials say the meeting is an important step in addressing a vital need in the community.

“Mental illness and substance abuse was one of the top three issues in our community,” said Gina Nolte of Clay County Public Health. “We started this initiative working on everything from mental well–being in the community to prevention and early intervention strategies. Today we’re talking about recovery strategies.”

The combined mental health initiative started in 2012 because of a lack of public funding targeting mental health issues.