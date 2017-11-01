Fargo Man Allegedly Robbed, Forced to Drive Assailants to Grand Forks

Fargo Police is investigating with help from Grand Forks Police

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police are investigating an alleged robbery and kidnapping near a south Fargo apartment complex.

According to police reports, the victim was allegedly attacked by three assailants in the 1200 block of 44th Street South just after 1 am.

The victim was forced to drive the assailants to a Grand Forks apartment and some property was stolen from the victim.

The victim then drove himself to a Grand Forks emergency room from treatment.

The incident is under investigation by police in Fargo and Grand Forks.