Fargo Man Allegedly Robbed, Forced to Drive Assailants to Grand Forks

Members of the 119th Wing Welcomed Home at Hector International
FARGO, ND -- They put their lives on the line to protect this country and now they're being welcomed home with open arms. The 119th Wing has been deployed for the last six months.…
FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police are investigating an alleged robbery and kidnapping near a south Fargo apartment complex.
According to police reports, the victim was allegedly attacked by three assailants in the 1200 block of 44th Street South just after 1 am.
The victim was forced to drive the assailants to a Grand Forks apartment and some property was stolen from the victim.
The victim then drove himself to a Grand Forks emergency room from treatment.
The incident is under investigation by police in Fargo and Grand Forks.