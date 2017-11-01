Flight Forecasting with Unmanned Aircraft at the Grand Forks Air Force Base

GRAND FORKS, ND — While manned missions are no longer flown out of the Grand Forks Air Force base, unmanned aircraft still require flight forecasting.

A team of air force personnel make sure that pilots of remote controlled aircraft are aware of weather conditions that could impact take offs and landings at the base as well as day-to-day operations.

The team also conducts weather observations to go along with data gathered by automated observations to insure flight safety.

Sunday night Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec will give us a more in depth look at the weather department at the Grand Forks Airbase and how new recruits quickly learn how to forecast the weather.