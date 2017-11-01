Henning Man Killed in Crash in Otter Tail County

The state patrol says the driver of a pickup lost control on Highway 29 in Elmo Township
Alison Voorhees

 

ELMO TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Icy roads contributed to a fatal crash in eastern Otter Tail County.

The state patrol says the driver of a pickup lost control on Highway 29 in Elmo Township.

The pickup drifted into the other lane, hitting another pickup head-on shortly after 8 this morning.

The driver of the pickup that was struck, a 71 year-old Henning man, died.

His 74 year-old female passenger, also from Henning, was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

The other driver, a 22 year-old Henning woman, wasn’t seriously hurt.

Related Post

Last United Way Backpack Distribution at the Fargo...
Donations Helping Three Families After Devastating...
Newman Center Honors Murder Victim With Award In H...
Prairie St. John’s Celebrates 20 Years of Of...

You Might Like

Take Back Jack Recycles Pumpkins

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- If you're trying to throw out those Halloween pumpkins, Moorhead Yard Waste Facility does not take them. That's why Clay County started their Take Back Jack program four years ago. The program…