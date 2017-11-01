Henning Man Killed in Crash in Otter Tail County

ELMO TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Icy roads contributed to a fatal crash in eastern Otter Tail County.

The state patrol says the driver of a pickup lost control on Highway 29 in Elmo Township.

The pickup drifted into the other lane, hitting another pickup head-on shortly after 8 this morning.

The driver of the pickup that was struck, a 71 year-old Henning man, died.

His 74 year-old female passenger, also from Henning, was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

The other driver, a 22 year-old Henning woman, wasn’t seriously hurt.