Highway Patrol Releases Dash Cam Video of Arrest of North Dakota Tax Commissioner

His blood-alcohol level was .20, more than twice the legal limit for driving

MANDAN, ND — It is a night North Dakota’s tax commissioner says he regrets.

Video released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol shows Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger getting pulled over near Mandan on September 30.

His blood-alcohol level was .20, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Rauschenberger told the trooper that he had “like one drink….like three hours ago.”

He now says he regrets lying to the trooper.

Under a plea agreement, Rauschenberger was given a suspended jail sentence and put on probation for one year.