LIVE: Lifestyle Changes To Prevent Diabetes

Sanford Hosting Year-Long Course To Improve Fitness And Wellness

Nikki Johnson, Area Extension Specialist with NDSU and the University of Minnesota, offers tip on how to prevent diabetes.

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, and more than 84 million have prediabetes, according the the American Diabetes Association.

Prediabetes has no symptoms. But you can help prevent it from developing into type 2 diabetes with diet and fitness improvements.

Johnson offers some advice for people hoping to make positive lifestyle changes.

She is also leading a year-long free diabetes prevention program starting Thursday, November 2nd at Sanford Health’s Southpointe Clinic.

Classes run once a week for 16 weeks, and then monthly after that.

The class will help people lose weight, be more active, and help prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes.

If you want more information on how to sigh up for the class, click here.

You can also call 701-231-5165 or email nikki.a.johnson@ndsu.edu.