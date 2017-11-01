Members of the 119th Wing Welcomed Home at Hector International

Although the flight was delayed, friends and family say nothing will stop them from enjoying every minute of this reunion

FARGO, ND — They put their lives on the line to protect this country and now they’re being welcomed home with open arms.

The 119th Wing has been deployed for the last six months.

What is all the excitement at Hector International Airport?

“Because my daddy’s coming home,” said Penelope, Major Shaun Carlson’s daughter.

Friends and families are counting down the minutes until they get to see Senior Master Sgt. David Mehus, Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Walberg and Major Shaun Carlson.

“But the excitement has been mounting for the last month,” said Stephen Carlson, Shaun’s dad.

As members of the Air National Guard within the 119th wing, they have been overseas for the last six months.

“We’re really just sitting here waiting on the edge of our seats hoping for them to come home,” said Micah Erdmann, Christopher’s step daughter.

If waiting six months wasn’t long enough, their flight was delayed.

“Too bad there was a delay though because it was supposed to be earlier,” said Sophia Mehus, David’s daughter.

Although the flight was delayed, friends and family say nothing will stop them from enjoying every minute of this reunion.

Now that they have returned home, they are ready to get back into their daily lives with their families.

“Have a beer and just be father and son a little bit,” said Stephen.

“I just want to sit in my living room each some pizza and watch a movie with my family,” said Micah.

Although it is tough to be away from one another, family and friends say moments like these make it all worth it.

The 119th Wing was deployed to southwest Asia for the last six months.

Other members of the wing will be returning sometime between now and February.