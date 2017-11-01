NDSU Runs Away with Exhibition Opener against Concordia

The Bison won 95-46

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team opened the 2017-18 season with a convincing 95-46 exhibition victory over Concordia-Moorhead on Wednesday evening at the Scheels Center.

Sophomore Tyson Ward and freshman Tyree Eady (Middleton, Wis.) both scored 16 points to lead the Bison. Eady did not miss a shot, making 3-of-3 from the field, 2-of-2 from three-point range, and a perfect 8-of-8 at the free throw line.

Redshirt freshman Cameron Hunter added 12 points for NDSU, going 7-for-10 at the free throw line. The Bison connected on 34-of-47 free throw attempts in the game.

The Bison shot 58 percent for the game and 53 percent (9-for-17) from beyond the arc.

Junior forward Dylan Miller led all players with eight rebounds and chipped in seven points for NDSU. Senior guard Paul Miller had five assists.

NDSU led 43-23 at halftime before outscoring the Cobbers 52-23 in the second half.

The Bison open the regular season at UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Nov. 11.