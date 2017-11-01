Real Men Wear Pink Campaign: Thank You for All of Your Help!

FARGO, ND — October is over and so is TJ’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign to raise money for breast cancer research and programs sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

TJ wants to thank everyone who donated and helped him pass the $2,500 goal.

We raised $2,820 and tied for second place with Bruce Vieweg of Concordia College.

Congratulations to West Fargo Mayor Rich Mattern for coming in first with over $6,700.

Pink looks good on both men!

Thanks again to everyone who donated to help save lives in the fight against breast cancer.