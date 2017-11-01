Rink Report: UND Hockey Focusing on a Faster Start this Friday Night

The Hawks lost last Friday's game against Colorado College.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND hockey is returning to non-conference play this weekend when the Hawks visit the Badgers out in Wisconsin. A major point of emphasis for UND is coming out strong on Friday night, an area the Hawks have struggled so far this season.

“I think when you drill it all down Fridays have not been as successful as we would like them to be,” Head Coach Brad Berry said. “I think the one underlying theme is I think getting a goal early. I think if you score a goal earlier in the game then you don’t chase the game. You get a little bit of momentum right away and I think on Fridays we’ve delayed ourselves getting that goal.”

The team agrees they need to be more mentally and physically sharp, especially early in the first period.

“Just starts, we need a lot better starts obviously,” Defenseman Hayden Shaw said. “We were held to I think eight shots in two periods last Friday and that’s been a common theme, but that’s something we’ve spent a lot of time talking about and I think we just got to come out of the gates flying, playing our game right off the bat.”

This is the first time the two programs will face off since 2015. They take the ice Friday at 7 p.m. at Kohl Center.