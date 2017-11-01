Robbery Under Investigation in Fargo and Grand Forks

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police released information on their Facebook page regarding a possible robbery.
The posting details the incident under investigation:
On November 1, at approximately 4:42 AM, Fargo officers were asked to call a complainant regarding a robbery, which occurred earlier in the morning. The complainant stated that her son was allegedly assaulted by three males outside his apartment in the 1200 44 St. S., in Fargo. He was then forced to drive the three suspects to Grand Forks in his vehicle. The complainant said this occurred approximately between 1:00 and 1:30 AM on November 1.
At some point during the incident, the males stole some personal property from the victim. Once in Grand Forks the males had the victim drop them off at an apartment complex. The victim then went to a Grand Forks emergency room for treatment for injuries sustained during the incident. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. The incident is being investigation by the Fargo Police Department with the assistance from the Grand Forks Police Department. No further information will be released at this time.
