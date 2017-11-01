Usher’s House Opens Food Truck for Lunch

Usher's House Will Be Serving Lunch in Their Parking Lot Using Their Food Truck

MOORHEAD, Minn. — If this weather has you craving some warm delicious food, we’ve got a quick stop shop for you to try out!

Usher’s House in Moorhead has officially opened up its food truck for lunch.

They will be parked in the parking lot serving food such as soups, sandwiches, and different salads from 11 am to 2 pm Wednesday through Friday.

They say they haven’t served lunch for quite some time, but figured they could make a profit using their food truck.

“We pay a server wage so with that going up we were probably just going to be breaking even and that’s a lot of work,” said Executive Chef Cary Carr. “So we tried to do other things but this is how we are going to counteract that.”

Updates of what their food specials are that day can be found on their twitter.

They say snow or shine they’ll be open.